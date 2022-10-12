Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $20.10

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.10 and traded as high as $26.55. Bel Fuse shares last traded at $26.34, with a volume of 44,508 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on BELFB. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Bel Fuse from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bel Fuse from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Bel Fuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Bel Fuse Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of $333.22 million, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.52.

Bel Fuse Dividend Announcement

Bel Fuse ( NASDAQ:BELFB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $170.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.00 million. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 17.35%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bel Fuse Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Bel Fuse’s payout ratio is 9.66%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bel Fuse

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Bel Fuse by 1,481.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 105.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,053 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 704.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,619 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. 49.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, e-Mobility and broadcasting, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

Featured Stories

