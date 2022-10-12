Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of BLPH stock opened at $1.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of -0.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.34. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $4.49.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.18. On average, research analysts predict that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bellerophon Therapeutics

About Bellerophon Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. Sepio Capital LP bought a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLPH Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 23,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Sepio Capital LP owned approximately 0.25% of Bellerophon Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 11.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its product includes INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

