Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPHGet Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of BLPH stock opened at $1.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of -0.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.34. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $4.49.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPHGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.18. On average, research analysts predict that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bellerophon Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. Sepio Capital LP bought a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPHGet Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 23,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Sepio Capital LP owned approximately 0.25% of Bellerophon Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 11.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bellerophon Therapeutics

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its product includes INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

