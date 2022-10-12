Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Shares Bought by Millrace Asset Group Inc.

Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its stake in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,927 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,938 shares during the period. Benchmark Electronics accounts for approximately 3.3% of Millrace Asset Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Millrace Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $3,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 36.6% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Benchmark Electronics in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 25.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Benchmark Electronics in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 70.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BHE shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Fox Advisors started coverage on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Benchmark Electronics Stock Performance

NYSE BHE traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.20. 3,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,641. The company has a market cap of $886.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.97. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.11 and a 12-month high of $29.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.58 and a 200 day moving average of $24.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $728.03 million during the quarter. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 6.60%.

Benchmark Electronics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.83%.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.