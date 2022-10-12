Benchmark Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Benchmark Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 137,000 shares, a growth of 315.2% from the September 15th total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Benchmark Metals Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BNCHF traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.29. 10,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,146. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.34 and its 200 day moving average is $0.51. Benchmark Metals has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $0.94.

Get Benchmark Metals alerts:

About Benchmark Metals

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Benchmark Metals Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Lawyers Property project that consists of 46 contiguous mineral claims covering approximately 14,392 hectares located in British Columbia.

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.