Benchmark Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Benchmark Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 137,000 shares, a growth of 315.2% from the September 15th total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.
Benchmark Metals Stock Performance
OTCMKTS BNCHF traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.29. 10,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,146. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.34 and its 200 day moving average is $0.51. Benchmark Metals has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $0.94.
About Benchmark Metals
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Benchmark Metals (BNCHF)
- Apple’s Price Targets Are Changing
- Put Pep In Your Portfolio With Low-Beta Pepsico
- Institutional Investors Are Buying These Two Stocks
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
- 3 Oil Stocks That Are Heating Back Up
Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.