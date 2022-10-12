Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,833 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for about 1.5% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $5,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE KO traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.17. The company had a trading volume of 812,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,834,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.87 and its 200 day moving average is $62.39. The company has a market capitalization of $238.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 79.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $160,768.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $160,768.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,961 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. HSBC upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.75.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.