Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $2,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dover in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,199,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Dover by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,039,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,889,052,000 after acquiring an additional 731,961 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dover in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,771,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dover in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,881,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Dover by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,895,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,650,899,000 after purchasing an additional 224,091 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Dover from $149.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dover in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Dover from $135.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Dover from $156.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dover has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.55.

Dover Price Performance

Dover stock traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.99. The stock had a trading volume of 27,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,716. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.95 and its 200 day moving average is $131.64. Dover Co. has a one year low of $115.02 and a one year high of $184.04.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Dover had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 25.70%.

About Dover

(Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.