Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Kroger by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Kroger by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 78,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 12,152 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Kroger by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 73,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $453,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Kroger by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,564,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,116,000 after purchasing an additional 33,929 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Kroger to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.39.

Kroger Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:KR traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.26. 332,254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,682,925. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.25. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $38.22 and a 52-week high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $33.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.51.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. Kroger had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The company had revenue of $34.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 31.61%.

Kroger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Articles

