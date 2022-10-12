Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Has $3.10 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLOT. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 47,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 15,290 shares during the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,116,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $961,000. Vericrest Private Wealth bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,675,000. Finally, Vance Wealth Inc. bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $214,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

BATS:FLOT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.17. 2,107,459 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.30. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10.

