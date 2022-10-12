Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Has $4.18 Million Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,952 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $4,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,487,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,513,633,000 after acquiring an additional 310,974 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,694,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,204,300,000 after buying an additional 828,789 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,347,452 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,018,423,000 after buying an additional 34,821 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.2% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,156,630 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,371,664,000 after buying an additional 58,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 7.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,493,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,195,392,000 after buying an additional 297,422 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BDX has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $235.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.00.

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

NYSE BDX traded down $0.89 on Wednesday, hitting $221.76. 30,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,158,365. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $249.00 and a 200-day moving average of $250.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $280.62. The stock has a market cap of $63.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.63.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.17. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 9,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.44, for a total value of $2,392,141.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,888.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 9,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.44, for a total value of $2,392,141.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,888.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $2,518,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,656,424.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,160 shares of company stock worth $5,036,751. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Articles

