Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Has $870,000 Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.72. The stock had a trading volume of 384,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,655,862. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.32. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $74.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.07. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.02%.

GILD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.19.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

