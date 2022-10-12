Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 137 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JSF Financial LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $465,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 37.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 308,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,320,000 after purchasing an additional 83,381 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.6% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 170,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,290,000 after purchasing an additional 23,055 shares in the last quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% in the second quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 109,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,050,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 18.1% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Henry J. Maier acquired 922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $108.45 per share, with a total value of $99,990.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,990.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Henry J. Maier acquired 922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $108.45 per share, with a total value of $99,990.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,990.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total transaction of $174,351.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,602 shares in the company, valued at $5,022,604.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,215 shares of company stock valued at $3,887,292 over the last ninety days. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHRW. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Vertical Research cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $123.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.71.

CHRW stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $94.66. The stock had a trading volume of 32,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,526. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.59. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.57 and a fifty-two week high of $121.23.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 53.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.