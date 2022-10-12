Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272,270 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $106,572,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,952,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,709,000 after purchasing an additional 137,957 shares during the period. Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 585.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,736,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,235 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,469,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,352,000 after buying an additional 217,458 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,155,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,085,000 after buying an additional 424,641 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.56. 2,293 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,800. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $21.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.36.

