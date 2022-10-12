Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 1,206 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,088 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE LOW traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $194.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,957,401. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.29. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $263.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The business had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LOW. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $224.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $248.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.26.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

See Also

