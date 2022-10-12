Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Benefitfocus in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Benefitfocus in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Benefitfocus from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Benefitfocus Price Performance

NASDAQ BNFT opened at $6.05 on Wednesday. Benefitfocus has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $13.06. The company has a market capitalization of $207.13 million, a P/E ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus ( NASDAQ:BNFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $56.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Benefitfocus will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus during the second quarter worth $28,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus during the first quarter worth $48,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,846 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus during the first quarter worth $185,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 27.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,688 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

