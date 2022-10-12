Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2022

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFTGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Benefitfocus in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Benefitfocus in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Benefitfocus from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Benefitfocus Price Performance

NASDAQ BNFT opened at $6.05 on Wednesday. Benefitfocus has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $13.06. The company has a market capitalization of $207.13 million, a P/E ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.69.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFTGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $56.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Benefitfocus will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Benefitfocus

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus during the second quarter worth $28,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus during the first quarter worth $48,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,846 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus during the first quarter worth $185,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 27.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,688 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

Featured Stories

