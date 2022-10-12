BENQI Tops 1-Day Volume of $818,484.00 (QI)

BENQI (QI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 12th. BENQI has a market capitalization of $24.95 million and $818,484.00 worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BENQI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, BENQI has traded down 10.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BENQI Profile

BENQI was first traded on August 19th, 2021. BENQI’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,989,713,771 tokens. BENQI’s official Twitter account is @benqifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BENQI is benqifinance.medium.com. The official website for BENQI is benqi.fi.

Buying and Selling BENQI

According to CryptoCompare, “BENQI (QI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. BENQI has a current supply of 7,200,000,000 with 2,989,129,521 in circulation. The last known price of BENQI is 0.00842604 USD and is down -1.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $1,074,341.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://benqi.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BENQI directly using U.S. dollars.

