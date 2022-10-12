Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.63.

BSY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Griffin Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bentley Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

In related news, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 160,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total transaction of $6,192,310.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,383,457 shares in the company, valued at $515,664,598.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Bentley Systems news, CIO David J. Hollister sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total transaction of $8,224,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 2,105,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,578,941.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 160,714 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total transaction of $6,192,310.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,383,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,664,598.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 476,591 shares of company stock valued at $18,793,163 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSY. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Bentley Systems by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 11,707,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,857,000 after buying an additional 2,068,341 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 2,555.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,170,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,613 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $23,029,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in Bentley Systems by 5,923.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 568,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,928,000 after purchasing an additional 558,964 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 395.3% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 401,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,371,000 after purchasing an additional 320,453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bentley Systems stock opened at $31.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.14. Bentley Systems has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $62.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.66.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 53.27%. The company had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

