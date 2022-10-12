Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.63.
BSY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Griffin Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bentley Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 160,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total transaction of $6,192,310.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,383,457 shares in the company, valued at $515,664,598.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Bentley Systems news, CIO David J. Hollister sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total transaction of $8,224,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 2,105,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,578,941.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 160,714 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total transaction of $6,192,310.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,383,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,664,598.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 476,591 shares of company stock valued at $18,793,163 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.53% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bentley Systems
Bentley Systems Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of Bentley Systems stock opened at $31.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.14. Bentley Systems has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $62.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.66.
Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 53.27%. The company had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.
Bentley Systems Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.
About Bentley Systems
Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bentley Systems (BSY)
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
- Why All the Buzz Around These 3 Stocks?
- 3 Oil Stocks That Are Heating Back Up
- Is Pfizer Stock Still Worth Buying After the Pandemic?
- Can Texas Pacific Land Corp. Continue its Meteoric Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.