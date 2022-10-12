Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Allianz (FRA:ALV) a €267.00 Price Target

Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) received a €267.00 ($272.45) price target from stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 62.19% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €265.00 ($270.41) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays set a €214.00 ($218.37) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €220.00 ($224.49) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group set a €241.00 ($245.92) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €225.00 ($229.59) target price on shares of Allianz in a report on Friday, September 30th.

Allianz Price Performance

Shares of FRA:ALV traded down €0.24 ($0.24) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €164.62 ($167.98). 734,062 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average is €171.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is €188.02. Allianz has a one year low of €167.30 ($170.71) and a one year high of €206.80 ($211.02).

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

