Berenberg Bank Lowers Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHHY) Price Target to €36.00

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHHY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from €38.00 ($38.78) to €36.00 ($36.73) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Oddo Bhf upgraded Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €35.00 ($35.71) price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of JGHHY opened at $4.79 on Monday. Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $7.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.79 and a 200-day moving average of $5.03.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products and solutions in the fields of warehousing and material handling equipment, automated systems, digital solutions, and matching services worldwide. It operates through Intralogistics and Financial Services segments.

