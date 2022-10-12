Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Position Raised by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $4,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Biogen in the 1st quarter worth about $823,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Biogen by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIIB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Biogen from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Biogen from $238.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Biogen from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Biogen from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.38.

Shares of Biogen stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $253.65. 61,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,270,244. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $218.34 and its 200 day moving average is $211.02. The firm has a market cap of $36.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.16. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.16 and a 1 year high of $288.59.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.16. Biogen had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.68 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 16.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

