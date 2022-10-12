BitBall (BTB) Trading Down 2.2% Over Last Week

BitBall (BTB) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. Over the last week, BitBall has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. One BitBall token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitBall has a total market cap of $541,149.28 and approximately $8,062.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005215 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Cap (CAP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $173.79 or 0.00896471 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004402 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CropBytes (CBX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002461 BTC.

BitBall Token Profile

BTB is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2018. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 606,692,575 tokens. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @bitball_erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com. The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/@bitballerc20. The Reddit community for BitBall is https://reddit.com/r/bitballecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitBall Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall (BTB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. BitBall has a current supply of 999,999,999 with 606,692,575.3291503 in circulation. The last known price of BitBall is 0.00090275 USD and is down -0.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $22,355.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitball-btb.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

