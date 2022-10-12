Bitcoin One Day Volume Reaches $28.37 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 12th. During the last week, Bitcoin has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $19,105.90 on major exchanges. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $366.40 billion and approximately $28.37 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.83 or 0.00585308 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.03 or 0.00251384 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00046353 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000041 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00006008 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005219 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00008604 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2009. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,177,125 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin (BTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate BTC through the process of mining. Bitcoin has a current supply of 19,176,800. The last known price of Bitcoin is 19,087.1878749 USD and is up 0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9770 active market(s) with $27,138,850,880.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoin.org/.”

