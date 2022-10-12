Bitsten Token (BST) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2,117.00

Bitsten Token (BST) traded down 23.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. One Bitsten Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitsten Token has a total market capitalization of $114,361.62 and $2,117.00 worth of Bitsten Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitsten Token has traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitsten Token alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,121.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $111.75 or 0.00584444 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.06 or 0.00251326 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00046347 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000040 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00006000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005857 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00008711 BTC.

Bitsten Token Profile

Bitsten Token is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2021. Bitsten Token’s total supply is 9,749,863 tokens. The official website for Bitsten Token is bitsten.app. Bitsten Token’s official Twitter account is @bitstentoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitsten Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitsten Token (BST) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bitsten Token has a current supply of 9,749,863 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitsten Token is 0.01543872 USD and is up 3.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $1,006.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitsten.app.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitsten Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitsten Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitsten Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitsten Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitsten Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.