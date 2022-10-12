BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at William Blair

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BJ. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $63.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.07.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Up 3.7 %

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $72.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.73. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a one year low of $51.45 and a one year high of $79.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.43.

Insider Transactions at BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.23. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 71.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,020,093.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,918,160.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 2,758 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $207,374.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,917,449.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,020,093.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,791 shares in the company, valued at $8,918,160.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,403 shares of company stock valued at $1,472,636 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BJ’s Wholesale Club

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at $369,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,450,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,634,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,047,000 after purchasing an additional 703,502 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. 98.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

(Get Rating)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

Recommended Stories

