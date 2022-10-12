BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL (BLACK) Price Up 3.3% This Week

BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL (BLACK) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. Over the last week, BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL has a market capitalization of $291,160.00 and $21,133.00 worth of BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010861 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000071 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 50.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00051604 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070369 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10757662 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL Profile

BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL was first traded on April 27th, 2021. BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @blackholeburn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL is blackhole.black/#. BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL’s official message board is blackholeprotocol.medium.com.

BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL (BLACK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL has a current supply of 0. The last known price of BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL is 0.00296746 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $21,370.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blackhole.black/#/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

