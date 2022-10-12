BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0585 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 21.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE BGR opened at $11.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.44 and its 200-day moving average is $11.58. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 12-month low of $8.97 and a 12-month high of $13.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 17.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 10,233 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 55.8% during the first quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 65,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the first quarter worth $768,000.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

