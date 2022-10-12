BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0585 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 21.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Trading Down 0.9 %
NYSE BGR opened at $11.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.44 and its 200-day moving average is $11.58. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 12-month low of $8.97 and a 12-month high of $13.72.
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.
