BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0781 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BGT opened at $10.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.56. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $10.73 and a 52-week high of $14.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 3.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 485,043 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,184,000 after buying an additional 17,644 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 16.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 361,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after buying an additional 51,296 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 48.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 10.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

