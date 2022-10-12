BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:BMEZ)

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.145 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE BMEZ opened at 14.84 on Wednesday. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II has a one year low of 14.41 and a one year high of 27.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is 16.25 and its 200-day moving average is 16.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 36.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II during the second quarter worth about $271,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 37.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 6,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 355.9% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 45,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 35,588 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Company Profile

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

