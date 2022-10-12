BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Position Raised by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,374 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises approximately 1.9% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $8,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE BLK traded down $3.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $527.43. 33,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,297. The company has a market cap of $79.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $526.94 and a twelve month high of $973.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $654.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $651.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.03 EPS. Research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $700.00 to $585.00 in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $776.46.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at $15,614,007.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other BlackRock news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at $143,461,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at $15,614,007.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,448 shares of company stock valued at $55,259,953. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

