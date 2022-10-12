BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Harfst & Associates Inc.

Harfst & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,565 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE BLK traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $531.61. 6,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 846,297. The firm has a market cap of $80.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $654.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $651.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $526.94 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on BlackRock from $860.00 to $648.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $776.46.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at $143,461,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,448 shares of company stock worth $55,259,953 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

