BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0435 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Stock Performance
BTA stock opened at $9.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.05. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a 52-week low of $9.23 and a 52-week high of $15.44.
About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.
