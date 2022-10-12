BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0435 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Stock Performance

BTA stock opened at $9.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.05. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a 52-week low of $9.23 and a 52-week high of $15.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust

About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $350,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 4.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 400.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 109,687 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

