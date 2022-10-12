BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:BIT)

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1237 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 2.0% per year over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BIT opened at $14.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.31. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a twelve month low of $13.42 and a twelve month high of $19.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the first quarter worth $173,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 6.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $273,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,816 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 8,196 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.