BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:BNY)

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 9.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of BNY stock opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.13. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $9.49 and a 12 month high of $15.66.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 4,987 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $1,050,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 136,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 9,989 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 351,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after buying an additional 41,562 shares during the period.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

