BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:BNY)

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 9.2% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of BNY stock opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.13. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $9.49 and a 12 month high of $15.66.
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.
