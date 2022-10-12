BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a decrease of 83.5% from the September 15th total of 166,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 149,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 7.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 31,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 20,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 12,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717 shares during the period.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

BST stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.87. 78,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,005. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.90. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 12 month low of $28.58 and a 12 month high of $56.10.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

