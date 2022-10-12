BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price target on BlackRock TCP Capital from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Get BlackRock TCP Capital alerts:

BlackRock TCP Capital Stock Performance

Shares of TCPC opened at $10.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $633.74 million, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 21.75 and a quick ratio of 21.75. BlackRock TCP Capital has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $14.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.84 and a 200-day moving average of $13.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital ( NASDAQ:TCPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $43.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.62 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 33.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCPC. Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 96,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,123 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 0.4% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 421,767 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 12.4% in the first quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304,869 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,360,000 after acquiring an additional 33,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc purchased a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the first quarter worth $2,249,000. Institutional investors own 24.89% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.