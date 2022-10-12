Blind Boxes (BLES) Trading 4.1% Lower Over Last Week

Blind Boxes (BLES) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. One Blind Boxes token can now be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Blind Boxes has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. Blind Boxes has a total market capitalization of $593,600.00 and approximately $41,460.00 worth of Blind Boxes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Blind Boxes Token Profile

Blind Boxes was first traded on March 18th, 2021. Blind Boxes’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Blind Boxes’ official message board is blindboxes-io.medium.com. Blind Boxes’ official Twitter account is @blindboxes_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Blind Boxes is blindboxes.io.

Blind Boxes Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blind Boxes (BLES) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blind Boxes has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Blind Boxes is 0.00606972 USD and is down -5.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $23,729.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blindboxes.io.”

