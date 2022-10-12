Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Price Target Lowered to $21.00 at Morgan Stanley

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.70.

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN opened at $19.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.07. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $25.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 1.81.

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLMN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 13.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,152,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $332,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,152 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,595,706 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,531,000 after purchasing an additional 68,770 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,949,443 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $98,880,000 after buying an additional 323,248 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,091,744 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,385,000 after buying an additional 31,166 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,522,578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,925,000 after buying an additional 83,366 shares during the last quarter.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

