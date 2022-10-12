Blue Protocol Price Reaches $0.0048 (BLUE)

Blue Protocol (BLUE) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. Blue Protocol has a market cap of $175,093.03 and $191.00 worth of Blue Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Blue Protocol has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Blue Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Blue Protocol Profile

Blue Protocol (CRYPTO:BLUE) is a token. Blue Protocol’s total supply is 42,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,645,278 tokens. Blue Protocol’s official Twitter account is @blue_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Blue Protocol is t.co/roxhcbc3ku. The Reddit community for Blue Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bluecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blue Protocol’s official website is www.blueprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Blue Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Blue Protocol (BLUE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blue Protocol has a current supply of 42,000,000 with 36,645,278.3876 in circulation. The last known price of Blue Protocol is 0.00476052 USD and is up 7.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.blueprotocol.com/.”

