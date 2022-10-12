Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX) Short Interest Up 337.5% in September

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 215,700 shares, an increase of 337.5% from the September 15th total of 49,300 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Bluejay Diagnostics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BJDX. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Bluejay Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bluejay Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bluejay Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bluejay Diagnostics Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:BJDX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.81. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,860. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.07. Bluejay Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $6.25.

About Bluejay Diagnostics

Bluejay Diagnostics ( NASDAQ:BJDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bluejay Diagnostics will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc, a diagnostic company, develops and markets patient products for triage, diagnosis, and monitoring of disease progression in the United States. It is developing Symphony platform, a technology platform comprising Symphony Fluorescence Immuno-analyzer that orchestrates blood processing, biomarker isolation, and immunoassay preparation using non-contact centrifugal force; and Symphony Cartridge Library, which includes reagents and components.

