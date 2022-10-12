BMO Junior Gold Index ETF (TSE:ZJG) Shares Down 1.3%

Shares of BMO Junior Gold Index ETF (TSE:ZJG – Get Rating) traded down 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$55.01 and last traded at C$55.40. 3,353 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 2,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$56.15.

BMO Junior Gold Index ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$53.53 and its 200 day moving average price is C$61.42.

