BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $20.19

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.19 and last traded at $20.40, with a volume of 196380 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BNPQY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Exane BNP Paribas decreased their target price on BNP Paribas from €63.00 ($64.29) to €62.00 ($63.27) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their price target on BNP Paribas from €67.00 ($68.37) to €60.00 ($61.22) in a report on Monday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.92.

BNP Paribas Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.06.

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas ( OTCMKTS:BNPQY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.69 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BNP Paribas SA will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers corporate and institutional banking services, such as consulting, financing and transaction banking for corporate clients and institutional investors; capital markets investment and financing; securities clearing, and custody services.

