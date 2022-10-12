BNP Paribas Upgrades Kroger (NYSE:KR) to Outperform

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $51.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Kroger to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.39.

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of KR traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.36. 212,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,682,925. The company has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.51. Kroger has a fifty-two week low of $38.22 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.24 and its 200 day moving average is $50.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kroger

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $34.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kroger will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kroger by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in Kroger by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 15,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 7,931 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Kroger during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in Kroger by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,580,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,894,000 after acquiring an additional 110,292 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.6% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 387,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,971,000 after purchasing an additional 6,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

