Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,665 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. owned about 0.27% of Boot Barn worth $5,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BOOT. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 3,057.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 355,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,580,000 after purchasing an additional 343,775 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,268,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 309,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,360,000 after acquiring an additional 157,669 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 7,720.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,825,000 after acquiring an additional 154,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,377,000.
Insider Transactions at Boot Barn
In other news, Director Peter Starrett bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.88 per share, with a total value of $283,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,953.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO James M. Watkins bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.83 per share, with a total value of $152,075.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,112.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter Starrett bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.88 per share, with a total value of $283,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,953.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Boot Barn Stock Performance
NYSE:BOOT opened at $56.35 on Wednesday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.50 and a 1 year high of $134.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.49 and a 200-day moving average of $75.98.
Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 33.09% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $365.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.62 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.
Boot Barn Profile
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
Featured Stories
