Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Price Target Raised to $315.00

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $296.00 to $315.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 13.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SAM. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Boston Beer from $400.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Boston Beer from $331.00 to $314.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $251.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Boston Beer to $320.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Beer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $352.00.

Boston Beer Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Boston Beer stock traded up $6.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $362.93. 3,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,575. Boston Beer has a twelve month low of $287.00 and a twelve month high of $547.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $348.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $347.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.74 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Activity

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by ($0.98). Boston Beer had a positive return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $616.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Beer will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.73, for a total value of $95,814.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,825.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.92, for a total value of $161,466.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at $612,051.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.73, for a total value of $95,814.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,825.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 777 shares of company stock valued at $292,630. 23.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Beer

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 58.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,292,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,701,000 after purchasing an additional 475,135 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 869,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,893,000 after purchasing an additional 10,709 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 9.8% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 275,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,065,000 after purchasing an additional 24,617 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,837,000 after purchasing an additional 10,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 13.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 132,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,529,000 after purchasing an additional 15,359 shares during the last quarter. 70.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Boston Beer

(Get Rating)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

Further Reading

