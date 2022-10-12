Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) Short Interest Up 241.5% in September

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, an increase of 241.5% from the September 15th total of 5,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

In other Bowman Consulting Group news, insider Robert Alan Hickey sold 2,500 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $40,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 245,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,949,458.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gary Bowman sold 4,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $78,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,160,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,573,536. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Alan Hickey sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $40,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 245,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,949,458.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWMN. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 709,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.72% of the company’s stock.

BWMN stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.60. The stock had a trading volume of 312 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,763. Bowman Consulting Group has a 1-year low of $10.76 and a 1-year high of $22.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $194.21 million, a P/E ratio of 294.26 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.94.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.05). Bowman Consulting Group had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $62.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.44 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bowman Consulting Group will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

