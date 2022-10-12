bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.92

Shares of bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.92 and last traded at $4.92, with a volume of 1069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BPOSY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of bpost NV/SA from €7.20 ($7.35) to €7.30 ($7.45) in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. HSBC downgraded shares of bpost NV/SA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.90.

bpost NV/SA Trading Down 3.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $983.76 million, a P/E ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.10.

bpost NV/SA Company Profile

bpost NV/SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services to consumers, businesses, and government in Belgium, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Mail & Retail; PaLo N. Am.; and PaLo Eurasia. Its mail and parcels services include collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, and parcels, as well as banking and financial products, e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services.

