Bravo Multinational Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BRVO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bravo Multinational Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BRVO – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 87.5% from the September 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Bravo Multinational Price Performance

Shares of BRVO stock remained flat at $0.05 on Wednesday. 1,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,282. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average is $0.05. Bravo Multinational has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.11.

About Bravo Multinational

Bravo Multinational Incorporated engages in buying, leasing, and selling gaming equipment. The company was formerly known as Goldland Holdings Co and changed its name to Bravo Multinational Incorporated in April 2016. Bravo Multinational Incorporated was founded in 1989 and is based in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

