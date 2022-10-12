Bravo Multinational Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BRVO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bravo Multinational Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BRVO – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 87.5% from the September 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Bravo Multinational Price Performance
Shares of BRVO stock remained flat at $0.05 on Wednesday. 1,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,282. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average is $0.05. Bravo Multinational has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.11.
About Bravo Multinational
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bravo Multinational (BRVO)
- Apple’s Price Targets Are Changing
- Put Pep In Your Portfolio With Low-Beta Pepsico
- Institutional Investors Are Buying These Two Stocks
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
- Why All the Buzz Around These 3 Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Bravo Multinational Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bravo Multinational and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.