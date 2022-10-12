BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on BrightSphere Investment Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BrightSphere Investment Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.33.

BrightSphere Investment Group Stock Down 1.0 %

BSIG traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,708. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.22. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 12 month low of $14.73 and a 12 month high of $31.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $710.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.57.

Institutional Trading of BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group ( NYSE:BSIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $95.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.01 million. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 46.17% and a net margin of 65.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,039,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,464,000 after buying an additional 47,575 shares during the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group during the first quarter worth approximately $41,968,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group during the second quarter worth approximately $24,622,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 505,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,103,000 after buying an additional 16,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 460,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,170,000 after buying an additional 7,867 shares during the last quarter.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

