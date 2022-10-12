Brokerages Set Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) PT at GBX 1,886

Shares of Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,886 ($22.79).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BRBY shares. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,050 ($24.77) to GBX 1,730 ($20.90) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($20.54) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,950 ($23.56) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,050 ($24.77) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($24.17) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

Burberry Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:BRBY opened at GBX 1,884 ($22.76) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,769.62 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,684.29. Burberry Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,473.50 ($17.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,074 ($25.06). The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.43 billion and a PE ratio of 1,811.17.

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

