Brokerages Set Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Target Price at $85.18

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.09.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 0.1 %

ED stock opened at $81.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Consolidated Edison has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $102.21. The firm has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.31.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 69.15%.

Institutional Trading of Consolidated Edison

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 3,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.