Brokerages Set Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) PT at $93.00

Shares of Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Sodexo from €93.00 ($94.90) to €94.00 ($95.92) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays raised Sodexo from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Sodexo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Sodexo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sodexo from €100.00 ($102.04) to €90.00 ($91.84) in a report on Thursday, September 8th.

Sodexo Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SDXAY opened at $15.66 on Wednesday. Sodexo has a 1-year low of $13.51 and a 1-year high of $20.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.32.

About Sodexo

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, including business and administration, which covers corporate, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other customers; healthcare and seniors; and education services comprising schools and universities.

